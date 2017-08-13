Mum’s tribute to brave ‘Princess Keira’ from Alford

Tributes have flooded in for eight-year-old Keira Wrenn, from Alford, who sadly passed away earlier this week following a long battle with ill-health.

Keira passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 2 at Andy’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby, where she had spent the last 12 weeks of her life battling an infection.

As reported previously, Keira was diagnosed with DIPG - a rare form of brain cancer - in August 2014, and her parents were told she had less than a year to live.

However, Keira defied all expectations, and her brave battle touched the hearts of thousands of people both locally and around the world.

Through the ‘Princess Keira’s Dream’ group on Facebook, more than 4,000 well-wishers followed Keira’s progress over the last three years, with her mum Emma posting regular updates.

Dozens of tributes, pictures and poems have been posted over the last week, in memory of Keira.

An announcement from St Andrew’s Hospice said: “Keira passed away peacefully in her Mummy’s arms at Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

“Keira is a much loved daughter to Emma and Don, sister to Dominic and Tamzin and Granddaughter to Julie and Paul.

“A service to celebrate Keira’s life will be held at St Wilfred’s Church in Alford at 1pm on Friday August 18.

“There will be a balloon release after the service, if attendees wish to participate please bring a red or gold balloon.

“Following this there will be a short service at Alford crematorium for family and close friends only.

“Family have requested a bright and vibrant dress code to reflect Keira’s personality.

“Family flowers only please, if desired donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Andy’s at St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby and Funding Neuro.”

* Emma Wrenn told us:

“Keira fought so much in her life. A child that could barely read and write, but had so much empathy and loved without judgement, she laughed every day bringing fun and warmth wherever she went, she touched the hearts of everyone worldwide.

“She’s sassy, confident, fierce and loyal. She’s my daughter, my best friend, my soul mate. “She knew how to comfort you if you was sad, she knew what you needed before you knew you needed it, she idolised her gentle giant Dominic and worshipped her big sister Tamzin.

“She never moaned through any of her illness, she continued to think of others, she loved to make people happy.

“If the world was full of Keiras it would be a better place.

“She’s the bravest kindest sweetest person ever with her sassy determination, she started a job and I’ll take over in Keira’s memory.

“She will be forever my other half, two pieces of a jigsaw, joined in unity a bond unbroken.

“She passed peacefully in her mum’s arms, the place Keira loved more than anything in the world.

“ I love you now and forever.”

Princess Keira Wrenn

11/09/08 - 2/08/17