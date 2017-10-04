Mustard gas canisters in Roughton Woods ‘raise more questions than answers’

The discovery of mustard gas canisters in woodland near Woodhall Spa has ‘raised more questions than answers’ according to a local historian.

Graham Keegan said the Roughton Woods area was renowned locally as a Second World War ammunition dump and discoveries were regularly made.

However, he added the involvement of mustard gas suggested a potential link with the First World War.

Mr Keegan said: “You have to ask whether there was a facility in WW1 for storing chemical weapons.

“If there was, then there are no records and no-one knows anything about it - apart from the military.”

Mr Keegan explained mustard gas was widely used in WW1 - but not in WW2.

He backed calls by police for people to stay away from the area.