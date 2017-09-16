National treasure Nicholas Parsons is coming to Louth

National treasure Nicholas Parsons CBE is coming to Louth as part of a gala celebration of a successful writing team.

Hambledon Productions, the brother and sister team of John and Rachael Hewer, have been creating professional theatre, as well as producing performance and scriptwriting workshops, for ten years.

To mark this milestone, on Sunday, October 1, The Hamble10 Gala Night will be their biggest spectacular yet.

“We’re super, super excited (and a bit amazed) to have secured Lincolnshire-born national treasure Nicholas Parsons CBE as guest speaker,” said John, who is currently touring the country playing Tommy Cooper and Harold Steptoe to great acclaim.

“We’re determined that this will be a truly memorable social event.

“It’s not just a celebration of our roots and heritage, but it’s also a big thank you to the local communities and theatregoers who continue to support us and all our various projects.”

“The Gala Night will be fairly formal,” added Rachael, currently working at world-famous Glyndebourne. “There’ll be red carpet and lots of freebies.

“People are encouraged to dress up and the most glamorous pair will win a fantastic prize!”

The Gala Evening will be held at the Riverhead Theatre,from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 from www.louthriverheadtheatre.com or call 01507 600350.