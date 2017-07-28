NCS: Louth teens do their bit to help the Community Food Larder

A group of 16-year-olds from Louth have worked together to make a huge contribution to the Community Food Larder, as part of this year’s National Citizen Scheme (NCS).

Kirsty Allison, one of the 12 young people taking part in the four week programme, told the Leader that her group decided that the ‘social action’ part of their scheme would focus on collecting food and cash for the Community Larder food bank, based at the Trinity Centre in Eastgate.

Kirsty, who attends King Edward VI Grammar School, said: “We went bag-packing at the Co-op in Northgate, and raised £216 through that, which was incredible.

“We have raised a further £93 through a coffee morning at Cannon Street House (on July 20), and now all this money will be spent on buying extra food to take to the Larder.”

Dozens of people also brought tinned food, dry food and household supplies along to the coffee morning, some of which are pictured above.

Kirsty explained that the scheme also involved going to a PGL-style activity camp for a week, with a focus on team building with her group.

She said: “That’s how we all became friends, because nobody really knew anybody before that.”

This was followed by a week at Nottingham University, where the group focused on leadership and business skills, and keeping healthy.

The final two weeks were centred around ‘social action’, including the coffee morning and bag packing, and decorating one of the rooms at Nichol’s youth centre.

Kirsty said: “I would recommend the NCS highly. I absolutely love it. Everyone has been really lovely and I have made friends for life!”

• Visit www.ncsyes.co.uk to find out more and take part.