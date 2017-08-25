NCS youngsters in Louth give ‘Sense’ an uplift

A number of Louth teenagers have been busy spending four weeks of their summer holidays taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) four-week volunteering programme.
The youngsters aged between 15-17, spent two weeks on a residential course learning new skills and took all of what they learned in the final two weeks and put it into action, helping a worthy cause.
The 14 teens decided to spend their time helping out with Sense, a national charity that supports people who are deafblind and have sensory impairments.
Sense have a centre based at Windsor House in Louth, and the kids raised £287.29 recently after setting up their own market stall to help buy materials to give the local building an uplift.
Anita Kirkward, manager for Windsor Resources Centre said: “The youngsters did such a good job over the last two weeks.
“I am so grateful to them for all of their support.”
