Networking and tips event for volunteer involving organisations

Representatives from organisations that involve volunteers are invited to join together to share best practice and tips.

The free to attend East Lindsey Voluntary Sector Forum, led by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS), is for anyone who supports or manages volunteers or is involved in local community organisations and projects.

The discussion will be on how to attract the right volunteers and keep the volunteers you find.

It will also be a chance to generate ideas to make the most of Make A Difference Day in October.

Topics will include:

The national picture for volunteering

The motivations for volunteers - how is it changing?

Ways to engage volunteers through micro-volunteering and Employer Supported Volunteering.

Celebrating volunteers - what you did for Volunteers Week and can do for Make A Difference Day.

Celebrating good news stories - how volunteering can improve people’s lives through gaining employment and improving health and well-being.

Future Voluntary Sector Forum topics

The forum is being held on Thursday, July 27, 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Spilsby New Life Centre, Church Street, PE23 5DU.

Places are free but limited and must be booked in advance via www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk