New book takes a glimpse into the history of North Somercotes

A long-awaited book about the history of North Somercotes - written and produced by the village’s residents - will be launched in early December.

The North Somercotes & District Study Group was formed in January 2005, and seven years ago one of the members - Martin Chapman - suggested writing a book about the history of the village.

Painting of St Mary's Church by Fred West, featured on the cover of the book.

A small group started some preliminary work and accumulated some money, but were unsuccessful in a grant application and the project stalled.

However, in 2015, the group was fortunate to receive a grant of £1,300 from North Somercotes Parish Council - providing the much-needed incentive to complete the project.

The book covers village history, including the formation of the landscape and stories of the buildings and inhabitants.

Memories of residents past and present, and photographs and memorabilia so generously lent, paint a fascinating picture of days gone by.

Some of the proceeds of the book will be used to set up and finance a website, where information not included in the book can be made available.

The group hopes to repay the Parish Council’s grant.

Visit North Somercotes Village Hall on Saturday December 2, between 10am and 4pm, to pick up a copy of the book for £10.

There will be a cake stall, refreshments and a raffle on the day.

Call Mrs Larking on 01507 358539 for more details.