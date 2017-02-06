New campaign says #NOMORE to sexual violence and abuse in Lincolnshire

Following the success of last year’s #NOMORE and ‘Ask for Angela’ campaigns, organisations in Lincolnshire are using new images to help improve the culture around consent and sexual violence.

Figures show that there was a 55 per cent increase in reported sexual assaults (including rape) in the county between 2012 and 2014.

Now, organisations are coming together to encourage reporting and promote support services available to people.

The new county campaign as part of national Sexual Violence and Abuse Awareness Week (February 6-10) is called ‘Not Asking For It’, and features a man and woman in different outfits - but also naked - with the statement.

The image is designed to raise awareness about sexual consent, including quashing misconceptions that someone can’t be raped by their partner, and that what someone is wearing is a reason for sexual assault.

Hayley Child, Sexual Violence and Abuse Strategy Co-ordinator for Lincolnshire, said: “In at least 53 per cent of sexual violence and assault offences, the perpetrator was known to the victim, especially in relation to rape.

“People often have a perception that sexual violence is an attack from a stranger, but the reality is that just as many assaults take place in homes and in relationships.

She added: “It’s important that we dispel myths like this around sexual violence.

“What someone wears does not mean they’re ‘asking for it’ – if that’s a short skirt on a night out, tight clothing in the gym, or even no clothing at all.”

On social media, people are being asked to show their support for the campaign by sharing pictures of themselves in whatever they are wearing, with the hashtag #notaskingforit.

• Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/nomore for more information about the campaign.