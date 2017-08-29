New chairman appointed to support Armed Forces and cadets in Lincolnshire

A group that supports and promotes the Armed Forces and military themed cadets in Lincolnshire has a new chairman at the helm.

Lieutenant Colonel Retired (Lt Col Rtd) Nick Foster, a former member of the Royal Artillery, has taken up the position as the East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadet Association’s (RFCA) County Chairman for Lincolnshire.

County committees include representatives from local businesses, the education sector and each of the Reserve Forces and cadet organisations.

Its aim is to promote working together to ensure the best needs of the forces and cadets in Lincolnshire are met.

Nick will host his first meeting as chairman in October after taking over from outgoing chairman Lt Col Rtd Ron Gatepain.

During his distinguished, 35-year military career, the Falklands veteran has worked with all three services on various joint operations.

He has also worked extensively in Lincolnshire at the Ground Based Air Defence (Rapier) Regiment at Kirton in Lindsey, as a Staff Officer with 54 Infantry Brigade at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham and finally on the staff of the Air Warfare Centre at RAF Waddington.

Since 2008, he has been working for the aerospace company Boeing.

He lives with his wife Beth on the family farm in Collingham on the Nottinghamshire/Lincolnshire border.

Nick said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be taking up this important position. “I’ve seen first-hand how much the Reserve Forces and cadets in Lincolnshire have to offer and I look forward to working with the committee to ensure they receive the best support possible in my time as chairman.”

Ron Gatepain is stepping down after five years in the role.

The experience he brought to the position included being a cadet with 204 (City of Lincoln) Squadron Air Training Corps (ATC), serving as a Royal Marines Commando, serving as a reservist for 2503 (County of Lincoln) Squadron Royal Auxiliary Air Force (RAuxAF), before joining the Army Reserve at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, where he Commanded a regiment of the Royal Logistics Corps (RLC).

Ron said: “I thought I should let someone else have the distinction of being chairman, and for me it was an honour.

“I got so much from the military over the years.

“I was involved as I wanted to put something back and let others know of the benefits that being part of the cadets, reserves and regulars can provide in setting you up and preparing you for life.”