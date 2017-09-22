New Co-op opens in Manby Middlegate after £575,000 investment

Pupils from Grimoldby Primary School were among the guests of honour at the opening of the new Co-op store in Manby Middlegate yesterday (September 21), following a £575,000 investment which has doubled the sales area of the previous store on the site, and created 13 new jobs.

The new 2,700 sq ft store offers a Costa coffee dispenser and hot food, alongside fresh foods, award-winning wines, meal ideas, and essentials.

Store Manager, Natasha Vause, at the new Manby Middlegate Co-op store.

Natasha Vause, Store Manager, said: “We are getting a great response and feedback for the new store, it has a fantastic new look.

“We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in the community and to be opening the Co-op’s newest store, and we look forward to welcoming members and customers into their new Co-op and serving the community.

Phil Cooper, Area Manager, added: “Our ambition is to establish the new store as a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“As a community retailer and a co-operative, we give back to our communities, and our members can make a difference every time they shop with us.

“Simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, members will raise much needed funding for organisations locally who contribute to improving local life.”