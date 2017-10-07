New exhibition ‘Gemini’ opening in Louth

Lincolnshire artist Pat Rowe is getting ready to open her second exhibition, ‘Gemini’ for all to see at Spout Yard Gallery in Louth.

The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 14 and will run up until Saturday, October 28.

Gemini will be displayed in two halves, bringing the abstract side of Pat’s personality up against her more traditional landscapes.

Pat said painting is her passion and is not afraid to break the rules and experiment in both her subjects and materials.