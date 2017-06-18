New London Opera Group return to Louth

Gilbert and Sullivan fans from all over the area can look forward to the return of the New London Opera Group at the Louth Riverhead Theatre.

They will be performing from Thursday, June 22-Saturday, June 24 and are visiting for their 14th annual Summer.

They return with a new production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Ruddigore, a witty satire on the conventions of Victorian melodrama and Gothic horror.

For tickets, which are £13, call the Box Office: 01507 600350 (10am to 1pm), or buy online via: www.louthplaygoers.com.