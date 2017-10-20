New order for dog owners coming in affecting the coast

Irresponsible dog owners on the beach are in for a bigger fine if they don’t clear up after their pets when the new Public Space Protection Order comes in this week.

The PSPO replaces the existing Dog Control Order following a change in national legislation.

It will officially come into force across the East Lindsey District from this Friday (October 20).

The fine for not complying with the order will rise from £75 to £100.

However, registered blind dog owners and assistance dogs are exempt from the order.

For the coast it means that the order will ban dogs from all main beaches in Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Skegness from May 1 to September 30.

It will also be an offence not to remove dog faeces from public roads, private roads (to which the public have access), public footpaths, private footpaths (to which the public have access), and any other land that is open to the air and to which the public are entitled or permitted to have access.

In addition, dogs will banned from any gated and fenced children’s play area with play equipment within the East Lindsey area.

Plus the order makes it an offence not to place a dog on a lead when requested by any Police Constable, Police Community Support Officer or Council Officer.

This will apply to any public open spaces.

In addition to beaches and play parks, the area of Anderby will also have dog bans in place which will be managed locally by the town and parish councils.

Dog owners when in Anderby will have the requirement to keep a dog on a lead on the sea wall path at Anderby in an area 270 metres to the south of the Pullover at Anderby Creek.

No dogs to be allowed on an area of beach 270 metres to the south of the Pullover at Anderby Creek from May 1 and September 30 each year.

Dogs will also be required to be placed on a lead when requested to do so by an authorised person in the Parish of Anderby.

Do you think this new order will help to alleviate the the problem on the coast?

Please email your thoughts to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.