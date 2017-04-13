New partner for Louth chartered accountants

Forrester Boyd chartered accountants in Louth are pleased to announce the appointment of new partner in the firm Philip George.

The practice is continuing to expand throughout Lincolnshire and the East Yorkshire region.

Philip will now bring up its strong team of partners in the firm to 12.

He began his chartered accountant career when he joined the firm as a trainee back in 2008 after he obtained a first class degree in accountancy and finance at The University of Hull.

Philip officially qualified as a chartered accountant in 2011.

Louth office chairman, Alan Nesbitt, welcomed Philip to the partner team and said: “When you challenge and reward talented employees in this way, you are investing in the future of your business.

“As one of the UK’s top 50 accountancy firms we need to ensure we are always looking to the future.

“We wish Philip the best of luck as partner.”

In his new role, Philip will now have a varied portfolio of clients which will predominantly be owner managed companies.

He will also be overseeing accounts production, financial reporting, tax, compliance and management accounts.

Philip is also part of Louth’s farming department advising on a diverse range of agricultural issues.

In his spare time, Philip is a keen golfer and enjoys a variety of sports.