New village hall extension after 15 years in North Somercotes

MP for Louth and Horncastle, Victoria Atkins recently opened a new extension for North Somercotes village hall.

After 15 years of fundraising, North Somercotes village hall finally got its extension finished to be able to have a new kitchen,meeting room and accessible toilet area.

This has been made possible by all the fund raisers, grants from ELDC, North Somercotes

Parish Council and a generous donation from Don Amott caravans, Lakeside Park. Project manager and builder John Wilkinson has also been thanked for his time and donation.

Pictured is Victoria Atkins with builder John Wilkinson and Martin Teal, chair of the village hall.