New Year celebrations after Scamblesby school’s Ofsted

Scamblesby Church of England Primary School is celebrating a fantastic end to 2016 after securing a positive Ofsted report .

The ‘short inspection’, which took place in November, deemed that the school continued to be rated as ‘good’ which was unchanged from a previous Ofsted inspection in February 2012.

The latest report was published on December 20.

Headteacher Mrs Ceri Tracey, who has taken on the role since the school’s previous inspection, was praised for leading the school in a “calm and purposeful” manner.

The report continued: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“You have effectively identified the strengths and weaknesses of the school and communicate your vision to the staff team confidently.

“The staff are supportive of your vision and know what they have to do to in order to improve the school further.”

The report highlighted other key strengths including the adherence to the school’s values,.

It stated: “The pupils and staff of the school emanate the school’s core values through warm and caring relationships.

“Pupils spoke fondly about their teachers and value their care and attention to make them successful learners.”

The Ofsted report praised the school for its successes in other areas including effective safeguarding, dealing with staffing ‘instability’, the development of a positive reading culture, good progress across the curriculum, the strong encouragement of independent learning, and the effective use of additional government funding for primary sport.

The report added that pupil attendance for the past two years has been below national expectations, but that improvements to boost the situation had already been implemented.

It added another area for improvement is to ensure that teaching and learning targets the needs of the lower attaining pupils so that they can make greater progress.

However, the report reiterated that Ms Tracey and her team had identified and dealt with areas for improvement ‘effectively’ since the previous inspection