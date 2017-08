Have your say

An artist from New Zealand is set to be performing in Louth - promoting her new album ‘Preservation’ as she embarks on her European summer tour.

Nadia Reid will be at the Pump House in Thames Street, Louth on Sunday, August 20.

Her beautifully warm vocals coolly wrap around feelings of turbulence, and exude a gently improved confidence.

Her performance at the Pump House will kick off from 7pm.