The Football in the Community Scheme has been running its very popular courses throughout the Easter period in 1998.

East Wold Primary School in Legbourne recently received coaching from Grimsby Town’s assistant football in the community officer Adrian Parrish.

All schools within Lincolnshire have the chance to improve their football skills by ‘learning through enjoyment’.

