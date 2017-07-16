Nomination for Alford manager

Lincolnshire nursery group, Mon Ami, has been nominated in three categories at this year’s Nursery World Awards.

The nursery, which has branches in Alford, Wragby, Boston and Swineshead, has been shortlisted for the Nursery Group of the Year award, having completed outstanding Ofsted reports across its nurseries in March.

Jo Overton, who has been the manager of the Alford branch since 2011, is also nominated for the ‘Nursery Manager of the Year’ award, and Senior Nursery Manager Kristina Johnson has been shortlisted in the ‘Regional Manager of the Year’ category.

They will find out if they’ve won a hat trick of awards at a presentation ceremony in London on September 23.

Samantha Britton, co-owner of Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries, said: “This is brilliant news and we’re all absolutely thrilled.

“We’ve had an amazing year, which was capped in March when Ofsted gave our new nursery in Wragby the highest inspection rating.

“That means all four of our nurseries are rated outstanding, and I pay tribute to all our staff and managers who have worked so hard to make this possible.

“They certainly deserve every success and we’re really looking forward to celebrating at the awards ceremony in September.”

Following the success of the Wragby branch, all four Mon Ami nurseries are now rated ‘outstanding’ following their most recent inspections.