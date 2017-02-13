Nominations open for Good Citizen Awards 2017

The Lincolnshire County Council is looking for nominations for its Good Citizen Awards 2017.

Now is your chance to thank any ‘unsung hero’ you may know for their contribution to society - whether it’s raising money, campaigning for causes or helping people in the local area.

The Lincolnshire County Council is inviting entries for its Good Citizen Awards in four categories, with winners enjoying a VIP day out at the Lincolnshire Show with a guest, and a framed certificate commemorating their achievement.

The categories are:

Citizen of the Year - celebrating that special individual

Young Citizen - must be aged 18 or under

Community Group - comprising three or more people

Couple / Pair - recognising ‘dynamic duos’

The closing date for nominations is April 28.

For more information and to make a nomination online see: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward or phone 01522 554966.