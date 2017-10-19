North Somercotes Army Cadets mark 27th anniversary

Are you aged between 12-18 and are looking for a life of adventure? Then the North Somercotes Army Cadets could be the place for you.

For action and adventure, fun and friendship, the Army Cadet Force is hard to beat.

It’s a place to make new friends and learn new disciplines - plus you can do try out different things, such as shooting and weekend camping - activities you may not be able to do in school.

They are based at Somercotes Academy and meet every Wednesday evening from 7.30-9.30pm.

The Army Cadets is open to girls and boys over the age of 12.

Whether you come from Louth, Mablethorpe, Holton Le Clay or any village inbetwee, you will be made most welcome. New recruits are always being sought, so why not pop along and see what it’s all about.

This particular cadet force just recently celebrated a 27th anniversary.

To find out more information, please visit: https://armycadets.com/join-cadets.