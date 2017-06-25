North Somercotes man pleads guilty to breaching restraining order

A North Somercotes man has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order.

Phillip Roger Moore, 27, of Warren Road, attended an address in Monks Dyke Road, Louth, without reasonable excuse on June 10.

He was prohibited from attending this particular address due to a restraining order which had been imposed at Lincoln Crown Court on April 1 last year.

Moore appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 12, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

His case was committed for sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court, at a date and time to be fixed, and he was remanded in custody until that date due to the nature and seriousness of the offence, and the breach of the court order in relation to the victim.