North Somercotes nurse Elizabeth says goodbye at 42 years at Louth County Hospital

1975 may have been the year British celebrities David Beckham and Kate Winslet were born - but it’s also the year Elizabeth Russell began her nursing career.

The 72-year-old from North Somercotes moved to the area from Croydonin 1975 and began her training as a state enrolled nurse in Louth.

Elizabeth Russell (centre) says her final farewells to her colleagues in the threatre department at Louth Hospital after a dedicated 42 years service.

Her career path decision to become an auxiliary nurse was sparked after she spent many years looking after her ill son, who sadly passed away before she moved to the area.

“Like any mother who has a sick child, I spent a lot of time nursing and looking after my son,” said Elizabeth.

“Then, when he died, I realised that nursing people would be something I would quite like to do.”

Having initially worked as a secretary - a chosen career by her parents - Elizabeth decided to take the plunge and began training as a nurse after seeing an advert in this very paper, the Louth Leader.

She said: “I trained in Louth for two years and worked in the elderly wards at Crowtree House.

“I have also worked in the Manby ward at Louth and was acting sister in the Thoresby Ward before it closed down.”

Elizabeth then spent the bulk of her nursing years in the theatre department at Louth in the recovery wards.

She added: “Being part of the theatre department has been one of my favourite things during my nursing career.

“I really like the one-to-one interaction you get to have with patients and the team at the hospital are also amazing - we are like one big family.”

Elizabeth said she has seen a lot of changes within the NHS over the years and vividly remembers the earlier years when the patients’ beds were put out with bars on them.

She said: “I remember how the beds used to look years ago - with a lot of metal up the sides which in a way made them look like cages.

“It is very surreal to remember how things used to be compared to how they are now - things have changed for the better.”

Elizabeth will be spending her retirement enjoying days out and holidaying with husband Bill.