North Somercotes pupils receive visit from author Ross Montgomery

Last week, pupils at North Somercotes CE Primary School were visited by award winning children’s author Ross Montgomery, who wrote the critically acclaimed novel Perijee and Me.

Ross took the trip from London to provide the children with a rare glimpse into the world of the modern day author.

With visual aids and a multitude of humorous anecdotes the children were gripped from start to finish – some even managed to bag a signed copy of the book while they were at it.