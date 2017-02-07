North Somercotes teenager sentenced for careless driving and speeding

A teenager from North Somercotes has been sentenced for driving without due care and attention, and speeding, on a public road in Manby last summer.

The male youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of both offences under the Single Justice Procedure at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 19.

The offences took on the B1200 at Manby Middlegate on June 16 last year.

For driving without due care and attention, the youth was fined £220 and his driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

He was fined a further £220 for driving at a speed of more than 60 miles per hour.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.