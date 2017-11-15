North Thoresby pre-school celebrates another good report

Little Ducklings Pre-school in North Thoresby has retained its ‘good’ grading following an Ofsted inspection earlier this autumn.

The subsequent report, published at the end of September, determined that the pre-school was ‘good’ in all areas (effective leadership and management, quality of teaching, personal development, and outcomes for children) and was deemed to be ‘good’ overall.

The report added: “Children develop strong emotional attachments with staff and enjoy playing alongside them. They arrive at the pre-school happy and settle quickly.”

Naomi Brooker, the owner and manager at the pre-school, told the Leader: “We were praised for our outstanding partnerships with parents and work with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities).

“We are extremely proud of our pre-school and our relationship with North Thoresby Primary Academy.

“The inspector praised Little Ducklings on how well the setting works with the community and families.”

Naomi added: “I am so grateful for all the hard work of my team - they are amazing.

“We just keep going from strength to strength. I can’t thank my staff enough.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank all our parents past and present for their support.”