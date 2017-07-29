Nostaglia: Manby Scouts receive trophies

Have your say

Two trophies were presented to Scouts from the 1st Manby troop in 1998 for success in competitions run by Louth District Scouts.

The Sizer Trophy was presented by George Sizer to the winning team (pictured above) in the Sizer hike.

Mr Sizer is pictured (middle) with Paul Mitchell, Hayden Arrowsmith, Leader Paul Hopkinson and Michael Still.

The Scouts undertook an eight and half mile hike near Scamblesby and had to show initiative at incident points along the route.