Grimoldby Primary School indulged in some lively history in 1998.

Pat Gregory, from Lincoln, stopped by to talk to the youngsters at the school.

Pupils spent the day learning about the life of the ancient Greeks; finding out about home, schools and family.

Children in Year 3 were given the task of performing a play about the ancient Greeks to the rest of the school.

Do you recognise anyone pictured? Email your memories to chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.