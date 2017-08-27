Nostalgia: Athletes in Louth put on fine performance

On June 6, 1998, Louth AC (Athletics Club) hosted its first ever Louth Area Junior Schools Cross-Country Relays competition.

Although the number of schools attending was low, it did not stop some outstanding performances from the young athletes.

They were supported and encouraged by teachers, parents and friends. Forrester Boyd Accountants, had sponsored the event.

Pictured is: Year 6 pupils from Binbrook; Harriet Shiner, Rachel Davy and Nadia Heron.