Fundraisers for the Louth branch of Marie Curie organised a bingo evening in 1998.

The event was held at the old Linpac Club, which has since been knocked down.

A total of £445 was raised at the event, which went to the charity.

Fundraiser Paula Bruntlett thanked Trevor for the use of the room.

Pictured is area fundraiser Paula Bruntlett, with Betty Ellis, Harry Neal, Margaret Smith, Jackie Jenkins, Audrey Hall and Joyce Davey.

Those pictured were all regular event helpers.