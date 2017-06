Enterprising pupils from St Bernard’s School in Louth set up their own company in 1998, selling delicious biscuits.

The biscuits were very popular, after they quickly sold out.

Pictured is teacher Anne Kitching and educational child officer, Richard Parrish, with pupils Wayne Dixon (sales manager), Clare Walker (retail manager), Donna Armstrong (catering manager), Bryony Warren (treasurer), Adam Fuller and Sabrena Khela (quality control), Joanne Wood (public relations).