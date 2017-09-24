Nostalgia: Boost for local causes

Local fundraiser Dudley Barton handed over two cheques, of £400 each to Lindsey Blind Society and Arthritis Care.

This photograph was taken in 1998.

The money was raised by a country and western night that was held at the old LinPac Sports and Social Club.

Dudley is pictured handing over the cash to Jill Willerton, general secretary of Lindsey Blind Society (left) and Bridget Cook, chairman of Arthritis Care.

Do you remember this photo?