The Edward’s Theatre Company from King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth received a welcome boost to its funds in 1998.

This was set to help send students on their way to the Edinburgh Festival later that year.

The students were delighted to receive the money from Louth Rotary Club.

Presenting a cheque of £100 was Graham Wuidart, president of the Louth Rotary.

Also pictured are Jenny Cook, Jess Bridge, Jenny Underwood, Holly MacInnes-Hurd, Fiona Nickolls and Karl Brown.