Nostalgia: Certificates of success in Louth

In 1998, two employees at Spire Windows, based on the Fairfield Industrial Estate
were presented with their basic health
and safety certificates.
Receiving their certificates were fabricators John Winfarrah and Arthur Houghton.
Pictured is John and Arthur receiving
their certificates from Fliss Henderson
and Paul White, partned at Avess, with
Spire director Mandy Barron (centre).
