Nostalgia: Certificates of success in Louth

In 1998, two employees at Spire Windows, based on the Fairfield Industrial Estate

were presented with their basic health

and safety certificates.

Receiving their certificates were fabricators John Winfarrah and Arthur Houghton.

Pictured is John and Arthur receiving

their certificates from Fliss Henderson

and Paul White, partned at Avess, with

Spire director Mandy Barron (centre).

