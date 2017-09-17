Nostalgia: Crowning the May Queen in Saltfleetby

Saltfleetby Primary School celebrated May Day at St Peter’s Church, with music, country dancing and poems.

This photo was taken in 1998 and the day was organised by headteacher Miss Lucy Robbins, Miss S Peters, the Rev’d David Redrobe and the Rev’d Bridget Hill.

Natalie Vines was crowned as the May Queen and was attended by Kirsty Bloodworth, Kirsty Snelling, Lisa Stapleton and Olivia Wass.

