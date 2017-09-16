Nostalgia: Cyclists in Louth have some ‘wheely-good’ fun

In 1998 Louth Spire Cycling Club held the first of their place to place time trials with a 22-mile run to Alford and back.

All those who took part started from Burton’s garage and went through Withern, to onto the outskirts of Alford and the toughest conditions set on the outward leg.

The winner was Richard Waumsley.

Pictured above are the cycling club members with their superb new logo emblazoned on their shirts.