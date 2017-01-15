Nostalgia: Dave Lingard’s testimonial match in Louth

Here is an old photograph from a testimonial match for Dave Lingard in Park Avenue in 1987.

It was into the Leader by Mr Johnson, who is pictured on the front row (centre left).

The team won 4-2, beating a side from The Greyhound.

Pictured back row from left is: A Stebbings, D Shufflebotham, M Taylor, P Trafford, M Worgan and T Archer. Front row: P Selby, N Burnett, G Crowson, P Johnson, P Ashmore, M Bullivant, B Kemplay and G Tyler.

