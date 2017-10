In last week’s Leader we had one photograph from Star Search and this week we have another one.

This competition was held at The Dunes Family Entertainment Centre in Mablethorpe.

Do you have any idea what year this photograph was taken?

Or perhaps you may be able to tell us what the names are of those pictured?

The photo was brought in by Margaret Rolls.

Email: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.