Nostalgia: Dog Chilli from Louth hot foots it for charity

Jo Lovett of The Black Sheep Veterinary Surgery in Louth, and Chilli the black sheep put their best foot forward in May 1998 to help fight cancer.

The duo were raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Relief and were hoping to get as much money as possible.

Do you remember this charity event taking place?

