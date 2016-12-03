Nostalgia: Donington Rovers edge seven-goal final

Donington on Bain’s football team brought home the silverware in 1959.

The Rovers beat Stickford in the final of the Wheeler Cup in a closely fought match.

With the score at 3-3, Derek Crawford grabbed the deciding goal for the home side in the 85th minute.

The winning Rovers team is pictured above before the start of the game. They are, back row from left: J Grantham, J M Crowley, T Lee, M Crawford, Wilf Wallis (captain), C Whitwell, E Wylie, R Frost and J Wallis; front row: D Crawford, K Lee, F Wallis, W Wallis and T Smithson.