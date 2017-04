North Cotes CE Primary School received an excellent report following an Ofsted inspection in 1998.

The school were praised for their positive ethos and good working relationships with pupils.

Pictured are North Cotes CE Primary pupils as they celebrated their Ofsted success found in all areas of the school’s

varied curriculum .

Pupils are pictured with heateacher William Scott, Anne Scott, Joan Evans, Sharon Hogg and Sharon Speakman.