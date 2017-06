The Good Fairies generously donated £1,600 towards Kidgate Surgery’s defibrillator and spirometer appeal in 1998.

Dr Pat Stovin and Dr Donal Staunton from the Louth surgery were delighted to receive the cheque.

It was presented by Barbara Laking, chair of The Good Fairies at the surgery.

Also pictured are: Jean Spendlow, Diane Knights, Lynette Meyham, Joyce Leighton and Ken Leighton.

LIVES and the British Heart Foundation also contributed money.