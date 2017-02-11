Nostalgia: Fans at the ready to keep patients cool in Louth

Louth County Hospital received general thanks from The Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes in 1998 in the form of 12 new fans.

The gifts were raised through raffles held at the Empire Bingo Hall and the Remington Club, both in Mablethorpe.

The fans were presented for patients’ use when it gets too hot for them.

Many of the Buffaloes have received treatment in the Louth hospital over the years, so wanted to give something back.

Pictured, (l-r): Roy Smith, Pete Short, Charles Ardern, Cliff Hunt, PGP East Lincolnshire Province, Dr Priyadarshi, receiving for the hospital, Andrew Hunt, PGP, Charles Wesley and Peter Holgate.