Nostalgia: French puils get taste of English life in Louth

During the Easter holidays in 1998, pupils from King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth were busy receiving a French exchange group from Louth’s twin town, La Ferre Bernard, near Le Mans.

In total 20 from France enjoyed a week in Louth.

Pictured is exchange organiser Ros Malyon (head of languages at King Edward VI Grammar School) being presented with a cheque by Gabriella McCree on behalf of the town twinning association to help fund the visit.