Nostalgia: Holton Le Clay Scouts hike for their badges

Holton Le Clay Scouts were busy hiking a stretch of over 30 miles in 1986 to gain their Hike Badge.

And even the said bad weather at the time didn’t stop these young walking enthusiasts get the job done to gain the badge.

They also camped in Ludford and then went onto South Elkington.

Ron White and helper Gordon Griffin accompanied the boys and keeping a weather eye on them as senior patrol leader Mark Forman helped by patrol leader Roger Forman, Darren Fitt, and Mark Dobbs.

Also in the party were Richard Dale, David Dobbs, Peter Robinson, Richard Griffin, Jason Cooper, Khristen Rouse and Matthew Griffin.