Alford’s successful Half Moon Netball team from 1998 (sponsored by the Half Moon, West Stree, Alford) are unusual in that a mother and all her three daughters (including twins) make up half the regular team.

Pictured in their new kit from landlady Jill Dixon are: Liz Newbry, Jill Dixon, Shirley Gibney and Val Cook. Also pictured is: Luan McGilloway, twins Sharon and Maria Cook and their sister Laura.

Also in the team are Paula Hill, Sue Drew and Abigail Ellis.