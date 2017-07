Have your say

A lambing service was held in Great Carlton and this photograph was taken in 1998.

Pictured at Great Carlton Church, just before the service was due to begin were local youngsters: Trick Galey, Emma Marshall, Beth Locking, Emma Bell and Daniel Hodge.

Are you pictured in this photo?

Or perhaps you have an old image of your own you would like to share with us. Email: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.