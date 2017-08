Have your say

The 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th Louth Brownies enjoyed a day taking part in a six-a-side footballl tournament.

This tournament took place in 1998.

The overall winners on the day was the 3rd Louth Brownies.

Do you recognise any of the faces that are pictured?

Or perhaps you have an old nostalgic

photograph of your own that you would like to share with us. Email your pics to: louthleader@jpress.co.uk.