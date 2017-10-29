Nostalgia: Louth grammar school pupils take on Cabaret

Life was a ‘Cabaret’ in 1998 for talented pupils from King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth when they staged the world famous musical at the Playhouse Theatre.

At the time, the school thanked the Playgoers Society, Britannic Timber, The Handyman Shop, Senate Electricial, S Bett and Sons and to the many family members and friends who all came together to help out.

They said if it wasn’t for them, this production would not have been possible.