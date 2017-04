An under par Louth Old Boys were still too strong for a spirited Manor Utd - but managed to pull it back with a strong 4-1 win.

This was in the Mid Lincs County Youth League Under 12s Division A.

The pictured was taken in 1998.

The match ball in AFC Louth’s remaining matches this season, is being sponsored by The Wellington Pub.

Pictured with the team was manager Ken Westerby and Wellington landlady Kath Harness.